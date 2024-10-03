Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 437,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rubrik Trading Up 3.9 %

RBRK traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 1,887,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,557. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

