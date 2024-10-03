Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $144,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,714,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,625,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $153,175.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,122. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Rumble in the first quarter worth about $81,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUM

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.