Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.25 and traded as high as C$41.14. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$40.70, with a volume of 129,744 shares changing hands.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.01. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

