RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $157.20

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.20 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21), with a volume of 75167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.17).
RWS Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The company has a market cap of £574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,737.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.
RWS Company Profile
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.
