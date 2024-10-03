Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Sells $166,022.00 in Stock

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $166,022.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,243,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,566,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,601 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $13,624.51.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $586,985.48.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.65.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth $98,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.