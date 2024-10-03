Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $17.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 123,966 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 996.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 135,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.