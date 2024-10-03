Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.85 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.86). Approximately 290,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 466,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.94) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £49,849.92 ($66,679.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,158 shares of company stock worth $5,039,868. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

