Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 5.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 1,144,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,425,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

