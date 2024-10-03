Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $488.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $503.00 to $488.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

SAIA stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $432.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,001. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

