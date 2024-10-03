Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

NYSE:CRM opened at $279.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $270.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,773,713. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

