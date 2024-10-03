Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 344,316 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

