Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 112,603 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

