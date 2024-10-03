Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 157,825 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,926,000 after buying an additional 570,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 553,070 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.