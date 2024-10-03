Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $13.51 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 319,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

