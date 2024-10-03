Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $18.46 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 9.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $291.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.38. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.