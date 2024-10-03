Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

