Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,509 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 43.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $355.11 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.12.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

