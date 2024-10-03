Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $13.84 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,373 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $889,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,876 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 364,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,703 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

UBER opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

