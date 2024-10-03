Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

