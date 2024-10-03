Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.53

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $26.50. Sands China shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 38,694 shares traded.

Sands China Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

