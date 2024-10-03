Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Strong-Buy

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,850.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

