Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,523 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $97,077.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,310 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $7,074.00.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

