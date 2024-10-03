Sanofi (SNY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) in the last few weeks:
- 10/2/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/26/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/20/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/17/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/11/2024 – Sanofi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/3/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/28/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/18/2024 – Sanofi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/12/2024 – Sanofi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Sanofi Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.