Sanofi (SNY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) in the last few weeks:

10/2/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/26/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/11/2024 – Sanofi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/28/2024 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/18/2024 – Sanofi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Sanofi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

