Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 318,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.39.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

