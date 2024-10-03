Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.13. Sasol shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 125,703 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 247.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

