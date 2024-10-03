SBA Communications (SBAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) in the last few weeks:

9/26/2024 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2024 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2024 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2024 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2024 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.91. 876,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,602. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

