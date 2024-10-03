Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.