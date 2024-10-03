Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.34. 3,840,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,022,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
