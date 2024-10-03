Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.34. 3,840,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,022,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.