Schlumberger’s (SLB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 3,840,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,022,916. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

