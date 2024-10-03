Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,225. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 155,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 51,157 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

