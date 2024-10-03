Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) are set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

SCHK stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 104,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,210,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 137,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,254,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

