Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 383,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.