Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

FNDF stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

