Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDB traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310. The company has a market cap of $793.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,393,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

