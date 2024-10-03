Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 377,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,680. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

