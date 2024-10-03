Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 182,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,138. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDA. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after buying an additional 2,913,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,472,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,192 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,278,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,003,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,048,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

