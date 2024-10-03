Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCYB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 207,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 8,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

