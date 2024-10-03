Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 740,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

