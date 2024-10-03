Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Boltwood Capital Management’s Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,345,000 after purchasing an additional 835,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.