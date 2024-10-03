Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 2,032,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after buying an additional 5,869,528 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,748,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,595 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

