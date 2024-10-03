Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 1,318,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 347,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

