Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 405,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $48.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after buying an additional 395,113 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,707,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,835,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,409,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after buying an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after acquiring an additional 166,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

