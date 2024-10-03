Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,827,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,010,000 after acquiring an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $102.84 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.