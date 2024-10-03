Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 842,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,594,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

