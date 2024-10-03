Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) are set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.67. 248,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,171. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 381,954 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 176,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 335,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

