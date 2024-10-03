Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,837,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,004,000 after purchasing an additional 123,777 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,205,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

