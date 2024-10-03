Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,070. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

