Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

