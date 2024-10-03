Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 589,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHP. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

