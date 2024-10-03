Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,276. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

